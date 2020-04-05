Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Lee Van Sky. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Lee Van Sky (Denny), 73, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 a Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna due to health issues.



Denny was born in Long Beach, California in 1946. As a young boy, Denny moved to Anchorage in 1953 with his mom, dad and two brothers. Shortly after that his family homesteaded in Nikiski. Denny graduated from Kenai High School. He spent 4 years in the National Guard, as well as attending college in Missouri. Denny raised his family and lived out his life in Nikiski. His careers included heavy equipment operator, road grader, and a commercial fisherman. He also owned and operated a sawmill for many years.



Denny was a soft spoken man, who was a friend to many and loved by so many. His sparkling blue eyes and his bright smile will be missed.



Denny is survived by his brother, Larry Van Sky; two daughters, Denise Dukowitz and Penny Van Sky.



Due to the current corona virus circumstances his Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at Dennis Lee Van Sky (Denny), 73, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 a Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna due to health issues.Denny was born in Long Beach, California in 1946. As a young boy, Denny moved to Anchorage in 1953 with his mom, dad and two brothers. Shortly after that his family homesteaded in Nikiski. Denny graduated from Kenai High School. He spent 4 years in the National Guard, as well as attending college in Missouri. Denny raised his family and lived out his life in Nikiski. His careers included heavy equipment operator, road grader, and a commercial fisherman. He also owned and operated a sawmill for many years.Denny was a soft spoken man, who was a friend to many and loved by so many. His sparkling blue eyes and his bright smile will be missed.Denny is survived by his brother, Larry Van Sky; two daughters, Denise Dukowitz and Penny Van Sky.Due to the current corona virus circumstances his Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close