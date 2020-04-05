Dennis Lee Van Sky (Denny), 73, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 a Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna due to health issues.
Denny was born in Long Beach, California in 1946. As a young boy, Denny moved to Anchorage in 1953 with his mom, dad and two brothers. Shortly after that his family homesteaded in Nikiski. Denny graduated from Kenai High School. He spent 4 years in the National Guard, as well as attending college in Missouri. Denny raised his family and lived out his life in Nikiski. His careers included heavy equipment operator, road grader, and a commercial fisherman. He also owned and operated a sawmill for many years.
Denny was a soft spoken man, who was a friend to many and loved by so many. His sparkling blue eyes and his bright smile will be missed.
Denny is survived by his brother, Larry Van Sky; two daughters, Denise Dukowitz and Penny Van Sky.
Due to the current corona virus circumstances his Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 5, 2020