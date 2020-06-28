Longtime Alaskan Donald Duane "Duffy" Phillips, 85, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.



Memorial service will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Soldotna Church of God. Pastor Alan Humphries will officiate. A potluck will follow at the Alaska Christian Retreat 37925 Deville Rd., Sterling.



Duffy was born Sept. 28, 1934 in Havre, Mont. He loved his time growing up with 5 sisters and one brother, Paige, Regina, Connie, Marie, Debbie and Frank. He is part of the large Buck family. He always had wonderful stories of his adventures in the "Old days", he always had a joke to share, he always tried to put a smile on anyone's face with whom he was talking. He also called Washington home for several years and then made the jump to Alaska in the early 70s. He has had amazing adventures, way too many to count. But they were always good for a new story to tell. He LOVED fishing, hunting, bowling and traveling.



He loved the Lord with all of his heart, and we all rejoice that he is with him, although he will be sorely missed. His most beloved passions were his wife Marlene, his family, friends, and the beautiful state of Alaska.



Duff is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Marlene Phillips, whom everyone knows he treasured. After nearly 50 years of marriage, you could still find them walking together, holding hands. They each brought children into the marriage and raised and loved all eight of them as their own.



He is also survived by their children, Pamela, Steve, Kevin, Michele, Timon, Michael, Yolanda, and Donnielle; grandchildren, Angela, Niki, Tye, Solana, Kai, Chris, Vinny, Alyssa, Jackson, Piper, Cody, Jesse, Suede, Blaine, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Bethany, Joe, Sophia, Olivia, Arlo, Dylan, Tucker; sisters, Paige Phillips, Gina Clements and Marie Bustard; brother, Frank Bustard; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Leuenberger, whom he thought of as a brother.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store