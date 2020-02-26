Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD E. THOMAS

1927 – 2020

Donald Eugene Thomas, 92, died on February 4, 2020, in St. George, UT. Having already greatly exceeded

his shelf life, the effects of old age finally caught up with him, and he died in his sleep. From available

records, he appears to have set the family record for longevity.

Don was born on December 26, 1927 in Sacramento, California, to Raymond and Annie (Clemence)

Thomas. After graduating from Sacramento High School, he served two (long) years in the

Upon his return to civilian life, he overcame his fear of women and married Yolanda (Jodie) Baird on May

5, 1951. After obtaining a job with the Sacramento County assessor's office as an appraiser, Don was

offered the position of being the first assistant assessor for the newly formed Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Maybe the smartest decision Don ever made was to accept that position. He moved to Soldotna in late

1964, with the wife and three kids following in January 1965. A fourth child was born in November 1967.

Don filled a vacancy and became the Borough assessor in 1974, a position he held until he retired in March

1988. He and Jodie moved to St. George, UT (Jodie's choice) in 1993, where he remained until his death.

Don was extremely involved in community activities. Highlights: He drove the ambulance (a purple

refurbished hearse) and responded to fire calls for the nascent Soldotna Volunteer Fire Department. He

joined Toastmasters in Soldotna and was named his club's Outstanding Toastmaster for 1968. The

Soldotna Chamber of Commerce designated March 19, 1968, as "Don Thomas Day," "An Award for

Community Service." The Chamber also named Don the "Person of the Year" in 1983. Don joined the Elks

Club in Soldotna (Lodge # 2706), and was named the Lodge's Elk of the Year in 1992.

Don was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, his parents, and two brothers. He is survived by his four

children, Christine (Glenn) Sherwood (Orem, UT), Elaine (Ray) Gagnon (Mt. Home, ID), Don (Cindy) Thomas

(Anchorage), and Wendy (Robert) Hill (Las Vegas, NV), 13 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren, a

sister and many nieces and nephews.

Per his request, Don was cremated and asked that his ashes be spread on the Santa Clara River, which

runs by the cemetery where Jodie is buried. He requested no service, but that doesn't mean people can't

hold whatever observances they feel like to honor Don. He requested that in lieu of flowers, donations

be made in his name to the (they provided medical services to some of

