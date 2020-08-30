1/1
Donald Joseph Tibbs
1963 - 2020
Donald Joseph Tibbs age 57 of Kenai passed away near his home on Sunday Aug 23, 2020.

Donald was born to Harry and Betty (Leman) Tibbs on March 5, 1963 in Anchorage and graduated from Kenai high school in 1982.

Donald worked at numerus jobs in the Kenai area mostly in the food industry and for the past many years he was employed with the Kenai food bank.

His family and friends would tell you he was kind and friendly to anyone he met. He had many Facebook friends including those he met through the site he started "My home is Alaska" Don loved to take pictures of the Kenai River and post them. Don liked music, movies, and holidays with family.

He will be missed by family and many dear and loyal friends.

Don was preceded in death by his father Harry Tibbs, his brother Brian Tibbs and stepfather Cliff Porter. Don is survived by his mother Betty Porter of Soldotna, Brother Tom Tibbs of Ninilchik, Sister Cindy and husband Rob Tulloch of Port Angeles Washington, nephews Yuri Tibbs, Brent and Kevin Tulloch and Niece Jennifer Tulloch.

Services will be announced at a later date. All are encouraged to say their goodbyes through Dons Facebook site "My Home Is Alaska"

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
