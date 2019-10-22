Sterling resident, Donald "Don" McNeil, 73, passed away, Sept. 22, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Don moved from Seattle to Sterling in 1993, built their home then continued working locally in carpentry and general construction until retirement. Don was a skilled craftsman who was proficient in woodworking, carving, pyrography and leatherwork; his work was creative and precise. Don enjoyed traveling within Alaska, exploring new places, meeting new people and outdoor activities.
Don had a warm smile, kind heart, generous and fun personality. He was a positive light in many people's lives. He will be missed by all whom had the pleasure of knowing him. Above all, he loved and adored his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marrian McNeil of Sterling and son, Kelly (Krista) McNeil of Soldotna.
A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and should friends desire, a donation may be made to the Aplastic Anemia Foundation on their website at aamds.org in memory of Don.
Arrangements by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 22, 2019