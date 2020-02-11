Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Nickel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We regret to inform you that Dr. Donald Nickel shuffled off this mortal coil on January 30th, 2020 after a three-year battle with cancer, one month short of his 80th birthday. He was the last of the four children of William and Elsie Nickel of Princeton, Illinois. He was preceded by his elder brother Bill and his two sisters Eleanor and Lois. Don is survived by his sister in law Drue and innumerable nieces and nephews in the Midwest.



Locally he leaves behind (perhaps somewhat adrift without the family Patriarch) an extensive family including his children Kirk, Brenden, and Barrett; grandchildren Brittany (Chris), Kira (Matt), Jennifer, Tyler (Craig), Aleah (Tom), Quentin, Dylan, Bailee, Orion; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Benjamin, Kyah, and Neveah.



Donald was born in Spring Valley, Illinois, and farmed corn and peas with his parents near Princeton. Those who knew Don here in Kenai might be surprised at that, but are probably unsurprised to hear that farming never really suited him. The chores of farm life instilled a strong sense of honesty and an intense work ethic, but also imparted an acute desire to do something other than farming. Don simply wasn't cut out for the farm. After he bought his first Corvette in 1961, he found he had to park on the farm's truck scale just to prevent the sheep from rubbing their lanolin all over the paint.



A back injury at age nine and the issues it caused him over the years eventually led to an interest in Chiropractic care, and subsequently enrolling in and graduating from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. There he also met fellow Princetonite Carolynn Nagle, and they married in 1963.



An early interest in big-game hunting and the outdoors eventually pulled him North to Alaska. A chance opportunity led to working with Doctors Keith and Norma Godfrey, who first brought him to Anchorage, and then down to Kenai to open a branch clinic. He rolled into town in the middle of a blizzard in February of 1972, and (he has long told us) very nearly turned around and went back because of the weather.



He stayed, however, and opened The Kenai Chiropractic Center. Once he was established, Carolynn and the three kids came up the following summer in the GTO. (Dad loved his cars, as you might imagine.)



As time went on, Don joined the Kenai Performers, where he played several roles in Lance Petersen's "The Ballad of Kenai", and his memorable performance as Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof". He even helped take "Ballad" on the road to an international competition in Kalamazoo, Michigan.



And once in Alaska, Donald was able to indulge his passion for big-game hunting, the likes of which was not easily available in the Midwest, and as such, finally felt truly at home. He covered much of the length and breadth of this State, hunting wherever and whatever he could get drawn for and fishing anywhere he was allowed to wet a line. He always enjoyed any outing he made, even if they got skunked, which he referred to as "an armed camping trip".



One of his very first hunts, in late 1974, involved making no less than four trips, in, then back out, some twenty miles each way, to bring back his first Caribou. After that, he started using horses to pack, and used them on many hunts for the rest of his life.



Don practiced in Alaska (holding Alaska Chiropractic license #16) for almost fifty years, right up to the month before he passed. He did not accomplish all that he wanted to do (who among us will?) but nonetheless he led a long and fulfilling life doing what he loved virtually every step of the way. He will be sorely, deeply, profoundly missed by his family, both near and far, all of his friends, and his countless patients.



A Celebration of his Life and potluck will be held from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Leap Day, Saturday, February 29th, 2020, on the second floor at the American Legion in Old Town, Kenai, Alaska. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 11, 2020

