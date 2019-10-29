Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ross McKendry 96 of Soldotna, AK passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019. Born to Will and Rachel McKendry on August 29, 1923 in Oxnard, California.



He lived in the Fillmore, CA area until 1977. Don was a true gentleman. He was very active sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing and backpacking. Don was an active member of the Fillmore Rescue Posse and achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He shared his love for the outdoors with family and friends. Don graduated from Fillmore High School in 1942 and was Captain of the football team his senior year. Don worked in the oil industry most of his life and retired from BP without ever having a sick day.



Don enlisted in the US Marines August 25 1942 and served as a Cannoneer with Battery H, 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division. He served in battles at Iwo Jima, Saipan, Tinian, and Kwajalein. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal on November 21, 1945.



Don moved to Alaska with his new bride Millie Palmer McKendry in 1977 and built a home in Soldotna.



Don is survived by his wife Millie McKendry of Soldotna AK, his daughter Gayle Georgi of Badger CA, his sons John (Sherrilyn) McKendry of Badger, CA Allen (Tabitha) McKendry of Kasilof AK and Steven (Jeannette) McKendry of Rathdrum Idaho. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



A Memorial service will be planned at a later date.



