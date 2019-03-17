Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Buddy would like to let you all know that his work here is done. He received a call, a sort of "An offer you can't refuse"; for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place; Music, Laughter and Love are guaranteed.



Buddy was born here in Soldotna Alaska December 30th 1976. He was raised in the Kenai and Soldotna area. His younger years he attended Kalifonsky Beach Elementary and Soldotna Junior High. Moving on up to Skyview High School. He had a bit of a rebelious spirit in his adolescence and soon found himself Graduating from the Alaska Military Youth Acedemy at Fort Richardson spring of1995, at the top of his class.



Adulthood soon took him to Arkansas and trouble came a knockin on his door yet again. This is where he found God's love and he acquired an unshakeable Faith. He married the Preachers daughter Tara Burkhardt-Way and became a Youth Pastor. He loved taking his group paintball shooting at his father in-laws propery for some good ol' "woodsball" team player recreation. As well as leading the youth group's worship band rehearsal's and show's.



After awhile home in Alaska was calling him back, the next chapter of his life Began. He found new love with a sweet young lady Latasha Ashworth and they had a son Liam Everett Way. His pride and joy. He started working for Stanley Ford in 2008 and Kendall D.C.J.R. of Soldotna and worked there for many years. He loved participating in many events at the Brown Bears games and Parades with his family and the best of friends.



In 2010 he met Elisabeth Mullins their friendship grew into love and it is just to romantic of a story, really. They raised a son together Hatchr Warren Mullins. On June 17th 2017 Buddy and Elisabeth were married. His children and loved ones were the center of his universe and he loved them with everything he had.



Buddy loved camping, music, poker, and long drives. He had a great sense of humor; a way with sarcasm and he was known for his quick wit. When you needed a hand he was the one you called.



A special Thank You to everybody that called him friend, That helped him through out his Journey. Love and friendship is truely the best gift anyone could ask for.



Buddy is preceded in death by his father Donn Way Sr.(Tyke) Grandpa Harold (Papa) Grandma Virginia (Nanny) Piland, Grandpa Red and Grandma Fern Elkins, Uncle Allan Piland, Uncle Coleman Robert Preist, Uncle Daniel L. Elkins, Uncle Timothy Wayne Elkins and Buddy's Bulldog Jake (aka Buddy's Gardian Angel)



He is survived by his wife Elisabeth Mullins-Way; son Hatchr. Son Liam; and his Mother Latasha Ashworth. Parents; Pamela and David Elkins, Sister; Amanda Elkins and Husband Robert Flood niece Jaydra and nephew Trenton Flood. Aunt Rhonda and Uncle Jim Hill, Aunt Bonnie Derryberry, Uncle Douglas Lewis Elkins, Aunt Dana and Uncle J.D. Megchelsen, Uncle Dusty and Aunt Danette Piland, Aunt Kathryn Baldwin-Hoskins. Many cousins, in-laws and out-laws.



A Celibration of Life/Potluck will be held at 2pm Saturday March 30th at the Kenai Visitors & Cultural Center. Condulences and donations may be sent to the family P.O. Box 567 Kenai A.K. 99611 Flowers arrangments may be delivered to the Kenai Visitors Center that day. More information will be available soon on social media Facebook. Any Questions please call 741-1189

