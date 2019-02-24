Donna Hill Johnston died January 8, 2019 after a long 3 year courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born January 22, 1952 in Hayti, Missouri. She lived in Kenai during her school years and graduated from KCHS in 1969.
She married Donald Johnston on June 30, 2001 and they made their home in Anchorage. Donna worked for the municipality of Anchorage for many years as a retirement specialist, enjoyed camping and fishing and being with family.
Donna is survived by her husband Donny, her five siblings, Kathy Stuart of Washington, Cindy (Steve) Morgan of Soldotna, Don (Becky) Hill of Washington, Mike Hill of Destin, Florida, Joanna (BJ) Dempsey of Florida, numerous nieces and nephews and also her beautiful cats, Abi, Buddy and Lexy.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 24, 2019