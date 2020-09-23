Donna Ruth Whitney,

1931 –2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Ruth Whitney, former Soldotna resident, announces her passing on September 8.



In 1950 Mom married her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chuck" Whitney, Jr. Chuck worked in exploration drilling which found the adventurous newlyweds living in Wyoming, Utah and Nevada before settling back in Bakersfield. In 1957, with three children and in the employ of Coastal Drilling Co., the young family began what would become one of Mom and her family's most cherished memories: a decade in Soldotna, Alaska. It was there that Mom learned to ski aside her two young sons, introduced her little girl to the beauty and wonders of nature, discovered bowling and bridge and even welcomed Alaska into statehood.



When the family left the Last Frontier for Chuck's career move back to Bakersfield, Mom was happy to be reunited with dear friends and make new ones too. She traded bowling for tennis, becoming a vivacious member of the Racquet Club. She was still on the court well into her 70s and joining ping-pong matches during family Thanksgivings into her 80s. Always a devoted homemaker, Mom was also an avid gardener, talented seamstress and model DIYer long before the term was popularized.



Mom was a strong woman and an adventurous spirit. Everyone who knew Mom in the last 35 years knew she might pop up anywhere with her Doberman. Over the years Mom had five Dobermans, including 3 rescue dogs. She named herself "Grandma Big Dog" to several grandkids and shared her Dobie joy with others by volunteering with the Therapy Dog program.



Mom was predeceased by her son Charles III. She will be dearly missed by her son John, daughter Leane, and her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Mom had a full and wonderful life.; thank you to all who were part of it.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store