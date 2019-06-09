Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan and Nikiski resident Donnis Thompson, 90, a true Alaskan pioneer, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at home.

She was an amazing and beloved wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother, author, politician, realtor, and business owner and operator with her husband Stan Thompson.

Donnis was born Sept. 28, 1928 in Stockton, Illinois. She left Cayuga, Indiana and came to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1951. She married Stan and moved to Kenai in 1953. They homesteaded in Nikiski in 1959. She was the author of two published books, Loon Lake Mystery and Mystery at the Alaskan Fish Site. She also authored many articles for magazines such as Redbook, Vogue, Women's Day, Alaska Sportsman, contributed to Alaskan historical books, as well as various newspapers including Alaska's Senior Voice for many years. She assisted Stan when he was U.S. Commissioner. They had businesses including Kenai Korners Building Materials for 18 years - '53 to '71 and Peninsula Greenhouse for 5 years, Kenai Realty, and setnet fishing. In 1982 Donnis was the first woman in Alaska to run for Lt. Governor on the Libertarian ticket. She was president of the Nikishka Chamber of Commerce in '84. She served on the Post- Secondary Education Commission for 5 years from '77 to '82, and was a recipient of the Anchorage Athena Award in '91 for distinguishing herself in business and community service. Donnis was a lifelong student always staying current on local, national, and world affairs, a sharp historian, a wonderful debater, singer of 1000 songs, hilarious storyteller, an engaging conversationalist, a successful moose hunter, and was so proud when she finally earned her bachelor's degree at the age of 61. For many years she has been actively involved with North Star United Methodist Church. Her family and friends will continue to miss her as she had a personality larger than life, full of a sense of awe and adventure, extending courtesy to all, with a great sense of humor, and a sharp mind to the very end. Donnis was the epitome of love, grace, intelligence, and loyalty.

Donnis was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Thompson and her son, Tollef Thompson.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Tucker and Colette Thompson of Nikiski, and Tok and Cecilia Thompson of California; daughter and son-in-law, Teri and David Rozzell of California; stepson, Eric Thompson of Nikiski; granddaughters, Whitney, Lindsey, Kylie, Tasha, Teilyn and Thea; grandsons, Tanner, Oscar and Jasper; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ellie, Olive and Torren.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

