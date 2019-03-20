Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorsie Mae "Dort" Bryant. View Sign

Dorsie (Dort) Mae Pipkin Bryant, 87, went to be in the presence of God in the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the James L. West Alzheimer's Center in Fort Worth, TX, where she had resided for the last 5 years.

Dort was born on 1-17-32 in Clovis, NM. Her father, William (Bill) Weaver Pipkin, Jr. died the same year she was born. Her sister, Ima Faye died December 28, 1930 at age of 2. She and her siblings, Wilma, Bud and Hubert, were raised by their mother, Hettie Lee Smith Pipkin, in the Claud area and Clovis, New Mexico.

She married Gerald Wayland Bryant in 1951. Dort and her family lived in Clovis, New Mexico; Pasco, Washington; Anchorage, Alaska and 47 years in Kenai Alaska. She and her husband raised 2 sons, William (Bill) Gaylord Bryant and Alan Lee Bryant and one daughter D'Aun Bryant Reckling. Dort supported her husband's career as a Union Pipefitter (Local 367) for the oil companies in the Kenai area.

Dort used her faith in God to lead her through life. What she enjoyed most was fulfilling the roles of being a wife, mother and grandma. She always had a warm, beautiful smile on her face, a happy disposition and a great laugh, which she used to meet people. A big part of her life was making people feel welcome and part of the local community. She was well known in the area and touched many people with her kindness. Her family still continues to run across people she had interaction with and remember her with fondness.

Dort could usually be found in the kitchen preparing a meal for family or friends, as she found great pleasure in making sure that all who entered her home had the opportunity to enjoy a good meal and fellowship. She enjoyed music, attending local community theater, and musical productions.

Dort is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bryant; parents, Bill and Hettie Pipkin; sisters, Ima Faye Pipkin and Wilma Lee Pipkin Barnes; and her brothers, Raymond "Bud" Pipkin and Hubert Leroy Pipkin.

She is survived by her son Bill Bryant, his wife Brenda; son Alan Bryant; and her daughter D'Aun Bryant Reckling, her husband Danny; four grandchildren, Sarah, Dana, Micah, and Jeremiah Reckling; and by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends.

Disposition is by cremation, and for her ashes to be spread at the same location as her late husband Gerald. A memorial service and celebration of Dort's life will be held on March 30, 2019 in Soldotna, AK at College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 Kalifornsky Beach Road at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 or the /North Central Texas Chapter, 2630 West Freeway, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

Dorsie (Dort) Mae Pipkin Bryant, 87, went to be in the presence of God in the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the James L. West Alzheimer's Center in Fort Worth, TX, where she had resided for the last 5 years.Dort was born on 1-17-32 in Clovis, NM. Her father, William (Bill) Weaver Pipkin, Jr. died the same year she was born. Her sister, Ima Faye died December 28, 1930 at age of 2. She and her siblings, Wilma, Bud and Hubert, were raised by their mother, Hettie Lee Smith Pipkin, in the Claud area and Clovis, New Mexico.She married Gerald Wayland Bryant in 1951. Dort and her family lived in Clovis, New Mexico; Pasco, Washington; Anchorage, Alaska and 47 years in Kenai Alaska. She and her husband raised 2 sons, William (Bill) Gaylord Bryant and Alan Lee Bryant and one daughter D'Aun Bryant Reckling. Dort supported her husband's career as a Union Pipefitter (Local 367) for the oil companies in the Kenai area.Dort used her faith in God to lead her through life. What she enjoyed most was fulfilling the roles of being a wife, mother and grandma. She always had a warm, beautiful smile on her face, a happy disposition and a great laugh, which she used to meet people. A big part of her life was making people feel welcome and part of the local community. She was well known in the area and touched many people with her kindness. Her family still continues to run across people she had interaction with and remember her with fondness.Dort could usually be found in the kitchen preparing a meal for family or friends, as she found great pleasure in making sure that all who entered her home had the opportunity to enjoy a good meal and fellowship. She enjoyed music, attending local community theater, and musical productions.Dort is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Bryant; parents, Bill and Hettie Pipkin; sisters, Ima Faye Pipkin and Wilma Lee Pipkin Barnes; and her brothers, Raymond "Bud" Pipkin and Hubert Leroy Pipkin.She is survived by her son Bill Bryant, his wife Brenda; son Alan Bryant; and her daughter D'Aun Bryant Reckling, her husband Danny; four grandchildren, Sarah, Dana, Micah, and Jeremiah Reckling; and by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends.Disposition is by cremation, and for her ashes to be spread at the same location as her late husband Gerald. A memorial service and celebration of Dort's life will be held on March 30, 2019 in Soldotna, AK at College Heights Baptist Church, 44440 Kalifornsky Beach Road at 2:00 PM.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 or the /North Central Texas Chapter, 2630 West Freeway, Suite 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.