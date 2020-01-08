Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorthea Grace (Stimple) McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothea Grace Stimple McDonald entered into eternity on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89.



Dorothea was born on Valentine's day in 1930 to John Henry Stimple and Lizzy (Blanche) McConnell of New Castle, Pennsylvania. She had two older siblings, Mable and Alvie Stimple. She moved to Santa Anna California with her family when she was 16.



Dorothea married Earl Maurice McDonald Jr. (Bud) in October of 1953 and together they raised seven children: Bryan, Grace, Robert, Deborah, Diane, Eric and Amy McDonald. Dorothea was active in Eastern Star for many years in the San Francisco Bay Area, and she and Bud were also foster parents – which Dorothea continued with after Bud's passing in 1978.



Dorothea first moved to the Kenai Peninsula in 1986. After moving to the Peninsula, she kept busy with her family in the community, working at the Kenai Senior Center as a driver, performing with a local dance group and volunteering at the Forget Me Not Senior Center.



In addition to her seven children, Dorothea is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren in Alaska, and the lower 48. She will be forever remembered for her collections of toys, children's movies and Christmas decorations, as well as her red Monte Carlo with custom plates which read "Go Gram."



Dorothea was a blessing to all who knew her and will live on in their hearts and memories. Dorothea Grace Stimple McDonald entered into eternity on December 30, 2019 at the age of 89.Dorothea was born on Valentine's day in 1930 to John Henry Stimple and Lizzy (Blanche) McConnell of New Castle, Pennsylvania. She had two older siblings, Mable and Alvie Stimple. She moved to Santa Anna California with her family when she was 16.Dorothea married Earl Maurice McDonald Jr. (Bud) in October of 1953 and together they raised seven children: Bryan, Grace, Robert, Deborah, Diane, Eric and Amy McDonald. Dorothea was active in Eastern Star for many years in the San Francisco Bay Area, and she and Bud were also foster parents – which Dorothea continued with after Bud's passing in 1978.Dorothea first moved to the Kenai Peninsula in 1986. After moving to the Peninsula, she kept busy with her family in the community, working at the Kenai Senior Center as a driver, performing with a local dance group and volunteering at the Forget Me Not Senior Center.In addition to her seven children, Dorothea is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren in Alaska, and the lower 48. She will be forever remembered for her collections of toys, children's movies and Christmas decorations, as well as her red Monte Carlo with custom plates which read "Go Gram."Dorothea was a blessing to all who knew her and will live on in their hearts and memories. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close