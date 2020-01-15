Longtime Alaskan Dorthy J. Ingram, 86, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 at Heritage Place in Soldotna.
Mrs. Ingram was born January 25, 1933 in Lawrence, Indiana to parents Enos and Hilda Branam. In 1950 she married John C. Ingram and in 1954 they moved their family to a home site in Copper Landing. In 1966, the family moved to Soldotna, where they owned and operated Soldotna Sales and Service. Mrs. Ingram was active for many years in the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America and Tugi Club, for which she was a past president.
"Miss Dottie" loved Alaska, especially when her beloved tulips would return marking the return of the summer months, and every Memorial Day you could hear her singing "Back Home Again in Indiana" with a smile on her face and remembrance in her eye.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Candace; son, Thomas; parents; and sister, Patricia. She is survived by her son, John Jr.; grandchildren, Trevor, James, Diana and John III; great grandchildren, Jeremy, Cain and Michael; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a burial and graveside service Monday, May 25 at the Cooper Landing Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Al Aska Shrine Temple, Travel Fund, 1930 E. Northern Lights Blvd., Anchorage, AK 99508. Dorthy's family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Place for the love, care and compassion that were given during her stay.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit her online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 15, 2020