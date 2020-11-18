Long time Alaskan resident, Doug Howlett age 82, passed away in Soldotna, Alaska on November 9th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Oakland, California on September 14, 1938 and moved to Alaska at the age of 13. He attended Anchorage High School and then joined the United States Navy.



After serving 4 years in the Navy, he went work to at the Elmendorf AFB Federal Credit Union, which would later become Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. While working at the credit union, he met Cathy, the love of his life, and they were married on August 17th,1962. Doug worked at the credit union for 36 years and retired at the age of 58 to his self-described paradise on the Kenai River.



Doug would spend the next 24 years in Soldotna, puttering around and fishing at his property on the Kenai River. Fishing was a lifelong delight that he enjoyed indulging in. He was a fixture on the Kenai River from June to October and was a familiar face to all those that enjoyed the river with him. His true passion was silver fishing, and the fish are mourning the loss of a worthy adversary.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Howlett and Amy and Marvin Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cathy; sons Kyler, Craig (Dasha) and Ryan (Jennifer), grandchildren Emily Knowles (Andy), Logan (Robyn) and Angel, his sister Donna Blue and numerous nieces and nephews.



By all accounts, Doug Howlett exemplified the best attributes of men. He loved his family fiercely. He was quiet, humble, and kind. He was respected by all who knew him whether he was at work, at home or on the river. He personified the definition of integrity and was described by most as the best of the best. He was a wonderful husband, a great Dad, a best friend, and an amazing man. His loss will be mourned by all who knew him. His family and friends will remember him with smiles and a tear every time they tell a story, mention his name or visit his paradise on the Kenai River.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 18, 2020.