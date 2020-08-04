Douglas Arthur Olson, 78, passed away on July 28, 2020 at his home in Coupeville, Washington. He was born on April 17th, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to Arthur and Jean Olson.
Doug grew up in Anchorage, Alaska. After high school he worked as a plumber and welder in Alaska's construction industry, and later as a supervisor and safety specialist. He worked at, what is now, the Agrium fertilizer plant in Nikiski, Alaska from 1969 to 1997. Before he retired in 2011, he worked various construction projects in Alaska's oil and gas industry.
Doug married Bonnie Mount in 1965 in Anchorage, Alaska. They were happily married for 55 years. Doug was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and remained active in the ministry work right up to the end. He enjoyed his dogs, assembling models and was an avid movie buff.
Doug is survived by his spouse Bonnie of Coupeville, WA; his sons Jeff of Kenai, AK, Jerry of Ocala, FL, Kiven of Kenai, AK, Jason of Minot, ND, and Joey of Kenai, AK; his mother Jean Olson of Kenmore, WA; his sister Vicky Olson of Kenmore, WA; 26 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew, and other relatives.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Arthur, his brother Lenny, his son James, and his granddaughter Erica.
