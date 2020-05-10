Douglas Donald Nelson, 74, passed away April 21, 2020 from a heart attack in Mazatlán Mexico.



At his requests, no services will be held, and his ashes will spread off the coast of Mazatlán at a later date.



Doug was born to Donald Dean Nelson and Dorothy Mae Morgan on June 26, 1945 in Brainerd Minnesota. He spent his teenage years in Puyallup, Wash., and joined the Navy after high school and served on the aircraft carrier USS Kittyhawk.



After the Navy, he returned to Minnesota and learned to be a craftsman in the auto body collision repair industry, which he continued to do for the rest of his life. Doug moved to Soldotna, Alaska in 1989. Later in life, he spent half of the year in Mexico and the other half in Alaska, and most recently moved to Mazatlán permanently.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his 3 younger brothers Dean, Dale and Danny.



Doug is survived by his children and their families, Ryan Nelson of Soldotna, Kari Nelson of Kenai, Christopher Nelson of Casselton, ND, Justin Nelson of Fargo ND, and Shelby Pitts of Wasilla.



Letters of condolences can be sent to the family at 35242 Hager Blvd, Soldotna, AK 99669.

