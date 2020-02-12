Longtime Kenai area resident Douglas Lamarr Weathers, 78, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held.
Doug was born Feb. 3, 1942 in Good Springs, Nev. He attended school and entered the U.S. Navy in 1959. He served until being honorably discharged in 1963. He moved to Alaska in 1977 and lived in the Kenai area.
Doug worked at the Unocal Chemical Plant from 1977 and he retired in 1995. He also started the family business D & W Tank in 1982 and has been on going for more than 38 years.
He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and he enjoyed aviation, gold mining and sport fishing.
His family wrote, "Doug was a very family-oriented person. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved our county and Alaska. He best quality was always willing to help those in need. He ears and his heart were always open. He most desirable quality is the love he had for his wife of 59 years, Edith Weathers."
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest O. and Anita B. Weathers, brothers, Keith and Norm Weathers and sisters, Barbara York, Sybil Mendenhall and Beverly Weathers.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Edith G. Weathers; sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy L. and Rowena G. Weathers, Dennis L. Weathers and Mark A. Weathers; grandsons, Mark A. Weathers, Michael L. Weathers, Matthew A. Weathers, Shane D. Weathers and David A. Weathers; and granddaughter, Shania E. Weathers, all of Kenai.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 12, 2020