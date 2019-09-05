Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Allen Tachick. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Sports Center Send Flowers Obituary

Soldotna resident, Duane Allen Tachick, age 58, passed away after a short battle with cancer at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st surrounded by family at home.



Duane was born December 27th, 1960 in Seward, Alaska to Charles O. Tachick and Roberta J. May.



He attended Soldotna Elementary, Soldotna Middle School and graduated from Kenai High School in 1979. He attended trade school in Colorado and Arizona to become a diesel mechanic.



His most current place of employment was with Alaska Oil Sales as a Mechanic and Truck Driver, for 21 years. His past employment was with oil companies including Veco and Saltz General Contracting working at Beluga and Swanson River as an Operator. He was employed with Craig Taylor Equipment as a Mechanic.



He was a participant in many sports including Soldotna Little League, the rodeo in Happy Valley, high school football, three wheeler racing, and Men's League Softball with the team that went to Nationals in El Paso Texas. He later became very involved in hockey as a goalie with the Rusty Blades II and traveled to Hawaii and Iceland to compete in tournaments.



Duane's lifelong passion was snowmachining, and he lived and breathed to be riding his machine. His favorite place to be on weekends was at the cabin he built in 2008, with the help of family and friends. Duane was also an avid hunter and fisherman. His most recent hunt brought him to the Yukon River with many close friends and he could not stop talking about what an amazing time he had.



Duane's life was based on the philosophy of helping others in time of need, anytime he was asked, or if he saw the need to do so. He was the greatest husband, father, and friend.



He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Christina and Vicky Murray(Austin); mother, Roberta Homme(Gordon); step mother, Donna; brother, Steve(Sally); sister, Elizabeth; nephews, Shane(Elizabeth), Spencer, Colton; niece, Crystal Essert(John); and many many aunts, uncles, and cousins who he was very close to.



He is preceded in death by his father, Charles; grandfather, Paul; grandmother, Anna; uncle, Roger; and nephew, Scott Elliot.



A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 7th at 4:00PM at the Sports Center.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Way Out Women(a local cancer charity organization), P.O. Box 39653, Ninilchik, AK 99639.



