Duane R Niedzialek



October 23, 1967-February 8, 2020



God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with me." With tearful eyes I watched you, and saw you pass away. Although I loved you dearly, I could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. Got broke my heart to prove to me, he only takes the best.



Duane, a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend lost his life against an illness and passed away, Saturday, February 8th, 2020.



Duane was born October 23. 1967, in Killeen, Texas. He spent a lot of his time enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, and trapping with the guidance from his father Tom. Duane moved to Alaska in 1984, where he continued to master his outdoorsman skills to become an avid hunter and fisherman.



Duane successfully worked as a floor covering craftsman as well as a journeyman pipefitter in the Cook Inlet, Prudhoe Bay, Kapanik and Alpine Oilfields in Alaska. Duane altruistically taught and mentored the younger co-workers passing on skills and knowledge of the piping trade. He was a very determined and hard working man.



Duane loved and cherished his mother Ursula and made sure she and their cat Micka were well taken care of.



Duane will be missed every day by his mother, Ursula, sister Barbara, his nephew Robert and son Zavier, niece Sasha and Christina, Aunts Ellen, Colleen, Karen and their families. As well as his cousins Vincint, Mona, Larry and their families.



Duane will be remembered as a kind hearted and well respected intelligent man.



A celebration of life will take pace at Church of God on March 7th, 2020 at 4pm. Pastor Alan Humphries.



We would like to thank you for all the kind words of support through this difficult time.



Thank you to the following companies: Alaska Petroleum, ASRC, VECO, CHsM Hill, Jacobs, Udelhoven, Peak, Steelhead Industrial, Nanuq, Wilbros (Africa) and to family and friends.



