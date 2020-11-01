Longtime Sterling resident, Mr. Edward Krohn, 80, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Edward Norman Krohn, also known as "Fast Eddy," is survived by his sister Sylvia Frampton, his brother Jim, his two sons, Michael and Brian, his daughters-in-law Rhonda and Linda, his grandson Ryan, and his granddaughters Mackenna and Morgan. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Lila Ann Krohn, his brother Raymond, mother Gladys Margaret Krohn, and his father Albert Theodore Krohn. In addition to his family and countless others, Ed will be greatly missed by his extended family at the Soldotna Elks Club.



Ed was born Sept. 13, 1940 in Washougal, Washington on the Krohn family dairy farm where the family road still stands. After the family traveled north, he attended Kent Meridian High School where he graduated in 1958. Upon graduation, he proudly served in the United States Navy. Shortly thereafter, Ed met and married Donna Neumiller. Together they had two sons, Michael and Brian.



During the mid-1960s, he and his team Krohn-Parmenter-Rue Racing traveled all over the Pacific Northwest drag racing. As a team, they broke the 200-mph barrier at the Deer Park Raceway. In 2007, the team had the distinct honor of being inducted into the NHRA Hall of Fame.



At the height of the Alaska Pipeline construction Ed moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1973 to pursue his next venture in the automobile industry. Here he spent his first year making a mark in the industry, and he fell in love with the Kenai Peninsula. It is here on the Peninsula where he would ultimately devote the remainder of his life-but the Peninsula was not the only part of Alaska to catch his eye, as he convinced Lila Ann to marry him four years later.



In 1976, Ed became the proud owner of Kenai Auto which has since grown into a successful family business now run by his eldest son, Michael Krohn, and long-time loyal employee and family friend, Ryan Nelson, since 2008.



When Ed was not in his shop, you would find him and Lila working to improve the community of Soldotna. He was a member of the Elks since 1960 and a Charter Member of Soldotna Elks Lodge, a member of the Kenai and Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, the Board Birch Ridge Golf Association, and the Soldotna Rotary Club since 1988, including terms as President and board member. Each year, Ed was honored in Rotary as the top rose salesman for his relentless efforts in support of the local college scholarship program. In addition, Ed was a founding member of the Rotary Assistance for Transportation program at the hospital, which continues today as the Fred Chambers Memorial R.A.F.T. program. In the recent years, Ed was a founding member of the Central Peninsula Health Foundation in May 2005 and held the esteemed title of President since December of 2007.



In honor of Ed and Lila's unwavering commitment to the Foundation, the Ed and Lila Krohn Family Oncology and Infusion Center at the Central Peninsula Hospital was dedicated to the Krohn family in March of 2020, ensuring cancer services were accessible to this community.



Many knew Ed also as an avid outdoorsman, which was not only was demonstrated by his love of fishing and hunting, but also by serving as the Kenai Soldotna Fish and Game Advisory Committee Chair for 10 years, as Ducks Unlimited (DU) Area Chairman for 12 years, and DU State Chairman for 2 years.



In Ed's last days, he would often be found running around town showing off his classic vehicles and sharing a meal with Michael and Rhonda. He would end each night playing a game of cribbage with his grandson, Ryan, over the phone.



Please remember Ed for the man that he was and the youthful energy he brought with him into every room. His generosity and personality will be greatly missed by many.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Central Peninsula Health Foundation to continue the Krohn family legacy of serving this Peninsula community.



Central Peninsula Health Foundation

250 Hospital Place Soldotna, AK 99669



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store