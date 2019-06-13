Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin L Goggia, 89, passed away from natural causes in Hattiesburg, MS on June 4, 2019 with his wife, Margaret and granddaughters, Dana and Sherri by his side.Ed was born in Santa Barbara, CA on April 9, 1930. He grew up and married the girl next door, the love of his life, Margaret Howarth on August 15, 1951. They were blessed with seven children. Ed was a very devoted and loving husband, father and grandpa. His family grew to include 26 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, plus 2 more on the way and 3 great- great grandchildren. He loved his family and would do anything to help them.Ed joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints when he was in his late 20's. He was actively involved his whole life with the church, serving in many capacities. He loved the Lord and shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with many people over the years.In addition to serving in the church and spending time with his large family, Ed loved to go hunting and fishing.Ed was a jack of all trades and a master of many. In CA during the 50's, 60's and 70's Ed worked in the logging industry, he helped build the Oroville Dam and worked at Aero Space in Roseville, he worked as a carpenter in Lake Tahoe. In 1975 he moved his family to AK and worked many different oil field jobs as well as jobs with the Carpenter's Union, which he retired from. 1991-2002 he and Margaret managed the Vintage Point Manner senior apartments.Ed served in the Korean War and later was privileged to be part of the Honor Flight group to Washington DC in 2017.Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Genevie (Kennedy) Goggia, brothers, Earl, John, Bob, & Bill and granddaughters, Nicki and Christine and daughter in-law, Teresa (McCubbins) Goggia. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret June (Howarth), as well as his sisters, Dorothy Carlson of Magalia, CA and Helen King of Palermo, CA. His children include Karen Godfrey, David (Mary), Gayle, Pete, Marvin and former daughter in-law (30yrs), Tammy, all of the Kenai-Soldotna area as well as Ken (Tammie) of Bonner's Ferry, ID, & Deanna (Carl) of Boise, ID.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 609 Forest Lane in Kenai. The viewing will be held at 3:30pm followed by the service at 4:00pm. Graveside service will commence after the service at the Kenai Municipal Cemetery. Pallbearers will include David, Pete, Ken, Marvin, Tyler and Brandon Goggia, Carl Spjute and Zane Fallon. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 13, 2019

