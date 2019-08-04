Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Neal "Cowboy" Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin "Cowboy" Neal Allen, beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle, returned home to our Heavenly Father July 18, 2019. Ed was born Feb 2, 1935 in Jena, LA to Dwight Moody and Janet Almeda Allen (Dickens).



Ed enjoyed playing basketball and loved hunting with his brothers. After graduating from Jena High School, Ed joined the United States Army and was stationed at Wildwood in Kenai, AK in 1957.

Ed met and married his first wife of 28 years, Barbara Jean Stock, on Jan 25, 1958. Ed performed a year of isolated duty on Shemya Island in 1961 and remained stationed in Alaska until 1962 when he was then transferred to Warrenton, VA and then again to Fort Dix, NJ in 1965.



In 1967 Ed was sent to Vietnam and served as a Field Advisor to the Montagnard People of the Central Highlands. He was wounded his first year in Vietnam when his jeep hit a landmine. Ed returned home to Ft Richardson, AK in 1968 but his love for the Mountain People of Vietnam called him back; he volunteered for another tour in 1969. After 2 years in Vietnam Ed returned to be stationed at Fort Polk, LA, in order to be close to his family.



Ed's love for Alaska sent him back in 1973 when he requested a transfer to Fort Greely. In 1975 he retired from the United States Army with an honorable discharge as a Master Sgt of Arms. Ed and his family settled in Soldotna, AK where he worked for the Alaska Pipeline and did home construction until accepting a position with the AK State Prison in Seward, AK as a Correctional Officer. Ed met and married Donna Poage in 1991.



Ed was a master craftsman and builder, an avid hunter of Ptarmigan, Rabbits, and Squirrel, and an expert fisherman. Alaska created the perfect setting for his passions and talents. Ed had a love and pride for his Country unsurpassed by none; his dedication and loyalty to the United States Army continued well past his retirement.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Bill, Dwight (Doodle), Butch, and George Allen. He is survived by his brother Leon Allen, sister Betty Massey, wife Donna Allen (Poage), children; Warren Allen, Melanie Smith, Peggy Salvador, Devona Covey, and Jared Allen, 24 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Cowboy.







The Restless Cowboy



In the quiet

between here and there

His adventurous spirit roamed

A barefoot Cowboy with no horse

content to just Be

Wild and free

His adventurous spirit

armed with skilled precision

forging freedoms path

a destiny unknown

to answer his call to duty



In the still between time and no time

His restless spirit flows

Where reflections of past paths

Linger thick

On the breath of lonely fisherman

How strong his bounty

Where blood flows thicker than water

What left for his adventurous spirit

But into the great unknown.







We Love You Dad



