Longtime Soldotna resident, Elaine Rita Corona, 80, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 at Heritage Place in Soldotna.



Memorial service will be 12 noon, Saturday, Mar. 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Soldotna. Father Patrick Brosamer will officiate. She will be inurned with her husband, Rudy, in June at the Kenai Cemetery.



Elaine was born in Summerville, Mass. As a young girl of 15, she was crowned queen of Boystown. At 16, she married her first husband and was bless with 5 children. They later divorced. She met Rudy, the love of her life, and in 1965, they were married. Rudy had three children and together there was eight children. They had two more blessings making 10 children in total.



The family moved to Alaska in 1980 and called Soldotna home. In 1982, Elaine was inspired by her daughter Rita to pick up a pencil and draw. She realized she had a true talent and love for drawing. She created many drawings and in 1983 one of her prints were published on the front page of the Peninsula Clarion's "The Tides." From there she was known for her Alaskan art. You can still find her artwork all over Alaska in galleries, hotel lobbies and in the homes of private collectors.



Elaine enjoyed cooking, reading, playing poker, bingo, playing video games with her grandkids, and of course drawing. She was also recognized for her amazing Mexican cooking. She even taught a couple of cooking classes and shared a lot of her recipes.



Her family writes, "Her first love was with her family, even though her immediate family was large, she extended her love further welcoming many into her heart. Her grandchildren will remember her as "Grandma Alaska." Most will remember her kind, loving, compassionate smile that went all the way to her eyes. As long as love remembers, your memory will forever be in our hearts."



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff who provided the loving care she received while residing at Heritage Place.



Rudy and Elaine were married 44 years before his passing in 2010. She is also preceded in death by her daughters, Norma Reyes, Dianna Corona, and Yvonne Anderson, grandson, Robbie Anderson, brothers Ronald and John Costa and sister, Maureen Costa.



Elaine is survived by her sister, Christina Jacques of Fairbanks; children, Theresa Riggins of Ellensburg, Wash., Lisa DeCasas of Lancaster, Calif., Colleen Margis of Carlsbad, Calif., Louis Corona of Soldotna, Michael Rushing of Las Vegas, Nev., Rita Rushing of Renton, Wash., and Maria Iverson of Soldotna; 30 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.



