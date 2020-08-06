Longtime Alaskan and Ninilchik Homesteader, Mr. Elmer James Banta, 99, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Ninilchik while Celebrating his 99th Birthday with his whole family by his side.
A celebration of his life will be held July 25, 2021 in Ninilchik. Pastor Darla and Julie will officiate. His cremated remains will be buried at the American Legion Cemetery in Ninilchik at a later date.
Elmer was born July 25, 1921 in Warrenton, Oregon. He graduated from Warrenton High School. At his death, he graduated from the School of Life with the Highest Honors. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of High School where he served until he was honorably discharged. Elmer made the Honor Flight trip to DC in 1994. He lived in Anchorage until he moved to Ninilchik in 1954 where he Homesteaded. Elmer was a carpenter, contractor, Owner of Banta Services Inc. which included Banta Building Supply and School Bus Contract. He was a member of the United Methodist Church St. Peter the Fisherman in Ninilchik. Elmer spent his whole lifetime serving his community, neighbors, friends, and family.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Barbara Ruth Heaton Banta; daughter, Nancy Ann Chamberlain; Son, William David Banta; brothers, Fred Banta and Johnny Banta; sister, Vinny Beck.
He is survived by his 2nd wife, Betty Boyd Banta of Ninilchik; daughter, Betty Jean Garrison of Roy, WA; sister, Wanda "Sis" Fisher of Hillsboro, Oregon; brothers, Bud Banta of Boise, Idaho and Bob Banta of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; stepdaughter, Laura Fitzgerald, stepsons, Jim Boyd and Tucker Boyd and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
