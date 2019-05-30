Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer R Bird. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer R. Bird, of Soldotna, Alaska passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 83. He died peacefully at Central Peninsula Hospital surrounded by his family.

Elmer was born on August 10, 1935 in Lincoln Nebraska to Violet and Ruel Bird. His family moved to Harden, Montana when he was three years old. Elmer graduated from Harden High School in 1954. He worked many odd jobs to support himself including working on ranches as a cowboy. He married Patsy J. Moore in Crow Agency on October 13, 1957. Fifteen minutes later, they were pregnant with their first son.

The newlyweds moved to Soldotna, Alaska in 1958 where they built their homestead in Funny River. Funny River was not accessible by road; the only means were by a homemade to barge cross the Kenai River. He was a significant contributor in the development of the Funny River community. Elmer, alongside two state engineers, developed the original layout of Funny River Road on horseback and took part of the construction.

As a cowboy, Elmer was a big influence in the early stages of the Soldotna Rodeo. He was instrumental in building the Soldotna Rodeo Grounds, the Soldotna Little League Fields and the Funny River Community Center. Elmer never left home without his cowboy boots; and if it was a special occasion his cowboy hat. He was a full bred cowboy all the way to the end.

Elmer and Patsy raised their two sons Glen and Roy Bird and their daughter Dian on their Funny River homestead. Their original homestead started out as a farm with horses and cattle, then a softball field, and currently, after years of hard work and a dream, Bird Homestead Golf Course.

Elmer was an equipment operator, which allowed him to travel all over Alaska and California. He retired out of the local 302 Operators Union. Elmer built his own construction company, Slash E Construction, where he developed much of the Funny River area alongside his two sons and the help of his grandchildren.

Elmer had many hobbies and developed a love of flying. He owned two airplanes, built his own airplane hangar on their homestead which rests on hole #1 of the golf course, and flew all over Alaska for many years. He had a great passion for working with leather. He was skilled at making everything from chaps to purses.

Elmer and Patsy retired together and became snowbirds. They traveled to many different places over the years but ultimately settled in Wellton, Arizona. Elmer became the local go-to golf cart mechanic and resident B.S.'er.

Elmer was many things to many people; a pilot, an operator, a cowboy, a drinking buddy, an entrepreneur, a hard-ass, a loved one, a friend, and neighbor. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Elmer will be remembered by most as the "old timer" with the Coors in his hand sharing his endless supply of knowledge and stories. Even if you didn't know him you'd grow to love him.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife Patsy, of 61 years, his sons Glen and Roy, his daughter Dian, 11 grandchildren, and a herd of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Elmer was a member of the Soldotna Masonic Lodge and Soldotna Elks Lodge.



Elmer's memorial service will be held at Bird Homestead Golf Course on Funny River Road on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM.



