Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333

Former Ninilchik resident, Elsie Viola Lanxon, 95, died May 24th , 2019 at Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna, Alaska.



Elsie Viola Mayhead was born in Portland, Oregon on December 11th, 1923 to Albert and Mary Mayhead. She married Frank Lanxon in June of 1944. They moved to Alaska in 1966 and lived in Anchorage for more than 25 years before she retired from Pay N Save and moved to Ninilchik where they spent the remainder of their lives, digging clams, fishing,and making friends.



Elsie was a proud and active member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a strong supporter of Ninilchik Community Library and the Ninilchik Senior Center.



Elsie loved a good joke and had a "naughty side" that she let out now and then and really gave friends a laugh.

Elsie is survived by her nephew, Stephen Hertner of Troutdale, OR., nieces Dawn Haller of Oregon City, OR., Lynne Applegate of Sumpter,OR., and Darcy Lewis of Battle Ground, WA., 12 great nieces and nephews, 15 great-great nieces and nephews and her very special friend Amy Garroutte of Ninilchik, AK. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, sisters Frances and Anne, brother Charles and her beloved four legged pooch Chico.



