Nikiski resident, Mr. Emilio Lee Alex, 16, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life/ Potluck will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at The Nikiski Rec Center in Nikiski. A gathering/ Potluck will follow the services at the Rec Center.
Emilio was born December 5, 2002 in Soldotna to Jamie Farrell and Nathaniel Alex. Emilio was a 10th grader at Nikiski High School. He loved wrestling, basketball and enjoyed Agate hunting with his family.
The family wrote, "Emilio was the kindest loving young man. He always enjoyed being around his family. He spent many days and nights on Daniels Lake. He was either swimming or fishing. He was a good friend to many and could put a smile on anybody's face."
He was preceded in death by his cousin, Micah Farrell and Aunt Tammy Farrell.
He is survived by his mother, Jamie Farrell of Nikiski; step-father, Shawn Ellison of Nikiski; sisters, Jewelia Alex of Nikiski and Mia Velie of Nikiski; brother, Zachary McLeod of Anchorage; grandparents, Ruth and Steve Hunt of Kenai and Bob Farrell of Arizona; aunts, Teri (Darrel) Langston of Nikiski, Doris Farrell of Nikiski, Mary (Donnie) Brotzman of Big Lake, Alaska, and Helen Farrell of Oregon; uncles Robert Farrell, Jr. and Carl Dexter of Wisconsin; cousins, Janessa and Macrea Brotzman of Big Lake, Shawnee Phillips of Wasilla, Kylee Jain Phillips of Wasilla, Trinity and Destiny Langston of Nikiski, Josh and Gregory Brown of Anchorage, Olivia and Titan Farrell of Kenai and many more cousins.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on May 15, 2019