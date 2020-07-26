Ernesto Haro Sanchez, 65, passed away July 12, 2020 surrounded by family in Eagle River, Alaska. Ernesto was born on November 07, 1954 in Guadalajara, Mexico to the late Alberto and Maria Elena Sanchez. In 1980 he began his journey to Alaska, where he became a resident of Soldotna, AK.

To our beautiful community of the Kenai Peninsula our dear Ernesto is on his journey and destiny joyfully free of pain and suffering to heaven. He will forever be remembered as a successful business owner and loving father. He lives through his children Mayra Alexandra Ramos-Garcia, Alexander Sanchez-Ramos, Daughter-in-law DeRae Sanchez-Ramos, Eduardo Sanchez-Ramos, Marisela Sanchez-Ramos, and Son-in-law Marvin Nickolas Norman; His Grandchildren: Zanealexander, Almalinda Marielena, Eva Isabelle, Marisol Olivia, and Mia Guadalupe; His siblings: Fernando, Javier, Alberto, Guadalupe, Yolanda, Amalia, Lourdes, Salvador, Socorrow, and Magdaelena.

May his spirit rest in peace and in glory alongside the lord, his beloved wife Marielena, sister Carmela, Brother Arturo, Ignacio and parents Alberto and Maria Elena Sanchez.

May he enjoy in peace with eternal life in paradise that our father has promised us. Amen. Burial services will take place on July 28th, 2020 at 1430 PST at Bellevue Memorial park 1240 W. G St. Ontario California 91762. A Facebook live-feed of burial services will be available to view on his daughter Marisela Sanchez-Ramos Facebook page.

Arrangements are entrusted with Janssen Funeral Homes.

