Erwin Edward Wyne November 20, 1955 - November 16, 2019

E Erwin passed away in Maui HI with Donovan

He fought a courageous ba le with cancer. He was an awesome, loving, kind man and we will miss him immeasurably. He was born

in Ft. Lewis WA, and raised in Alaska. He graduated in 1973 from Kenai Central High, went to J and Perry Ins tute where he obtained a Instrument Technology Degree and then worked for the City of Anchorage, and on the North Slope and in Saudi Arabia for Fluor. He a ended Hawaii Paci c

University, where he obtained a BS in business, in 1983. He worked in Sales throughout Sea le area and Western and Eastern States. He re red in Hawaii, the place he loved.

He loved his garden, playing his Ukulele, singing songs. He would return every year to catch the famous Salmon of Alaska.

Erwin had a wonderful personality. He lled the room with his presence, always the op mist. To know him is to love him.

He is preceded in death by his father Roy A. Wyne, and his brother Frederick A. Wyne of Kenai.

He leaves his long me, loving spouse Michael Donovan Smith of Maui, HI. His mother. Mary E. Wyne, Kenai, his sister Mary Chris ne Wyne Meehan, husband Ronald Meehan, Kenai. His Nephews John Paramore and wife Courtney, great Nephews, Mason and Connor, Nephew Ronald P. Meehan, Kenai, Nephew Roy C. Wyne, Anchorage.

His memories will live in our hearts and minds forever. A celebra on of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 14, 2019

