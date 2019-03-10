Lifelong Alaskan and Longtime Kenai resident, Mr. Eugene Donald Reid, 69, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at his home in Kenai.
Private family services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Soldotna at his daughter's home.
Eugene was born Dec. 14, 1949 in Anchorage, Alaska. After high school he joined the U.S. Marines and served until he was honorably discharged. Eugene has lived in Alaska his entire life. Before living in Kenai, he lived in Ninilchik for a while. He worked in the Oilfield for many years from which he retired from.
The family wrote, "He loved his country and was very proud of his service in the Marines. He loved to fly and told many stories of his time spent piloting a plane. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping, digging clams and spending time outdoors. His grandchildren were his greatest joy. He also loved music, singing, and playing his harmonica."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Reid; brothers, Jason and Elliott Reid; sister, Rebecca "Becky" Marquis.
He is survived by his daughter, Mi'shell (Rodney) French of Soldotna; sons, Christopher (Terresa) Reid of Soldotna and Jonathan (Emily) Reid of Kenai; grandchildren, Shayne Hensley of Soldotna, Joseph Hensley of Soldotna, Elijah French of Soldotna, Trevor Reid of Kenai, Sierra Reid of Kenai, Jocelyn Reid of Kenai, Chris Jon Reid of Kenai, Jacob Reid of Kenai and Shaun Reid of Kenai; brother, Archie (Carla) Reid of Port Heiden; sister, Anna (Peter) Strunk of Kenai and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donation and condolences may be mailed to P.O. Box 3567 – Soldotna, AK 99669.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 10, 2019