After his mother died during childbirth when he was eight years old, he and his brothers were "farmed out" to local farms in Idaho where they helped with animals and crops during the Great Depression. Using skills he learned as a young man, he became an accomplished and well respected horse trainer, cattle rancher, and hay farmer. He came to Alaska right after World War II and stayed for a year before moving to Montana where he worked in the logging industry until 1959. In 1960, he and his young family moved to Alaska where he drilled wells, built bridges and worked as a carpenter. He and his family built their log home in Soldotna before moving out Funny River Road, where he started his own Big Game hunting business. For more than twenty years Gene took hunters on horseback into the Kenai Mountains. During this time, he plotted out a more efficient trail which continues his legacy: The Hansen Horse Trail.



"Grandpa will be remembered fondly for his startlingly loud sneezes, rib-cracking hugs, his uncanny luck at games, and practical jokes played on unwitting children: "Go check the electric fence and see if it's hot." He taught us all how to tie knots and saddle horses left-handed, even though none of us were. By the time we were five years old, we could all make him a cup of instant coffee. If you sat in his recliner, he would pretend he didn't see us and smash us flat. He gave many of us nicknames (some aren't fit to print) and taught us how to drive the tractor. He took every step as if he were in a race to the finish line; none of us could ever keep up. He often said he could finish a day's work by noon, and we work hard to follow his example. He told the best stories. He was humble and proud. But most of all, he loved us."



He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his son Danny Neal Hansen. He is survived by his wife, Della Mary Hansen (Newby), his son Nicholas Hansen, daughter Nancy Chaney, son Dennis Hansen, 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Eugene's memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Soldotna Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



