Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay Eleanor Gavin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fay Eleanor Gavin was born December 13, 1947 in Saginaw, Michigan and passed on in Anchorage, AK on December 2, 2019 after a short illness.

Fay and her two daughters, Susan and Sandy, left Michigan and after a few years in Ohio and California, drove up the Alcan in 1975 and quickly made Alaska home.

Fay became an activist for Local 878 Unite HERE (Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees) Union for over 30 years where she held the positions of business agent in the Anchorage, Kenai & Soldotna areas, Vice President, Executive Board member and Trustee on the Union's Pension and Health & Welfare Trusts. Fay worked at the Hotel Captain Cook, Club Paris, Peggy's restaurant and other union establishments including 30 years at the Sheraton Anchorage Hotel.

Fay found satisfaction and significance in her work coordinating and networking with other unions to enhance working peoples lives. This multi-union effort included lobbying the Alaska state legislature on such issues as the state minimum wage, workmen's compensation issues and the fight against Alaska employer organization's push to reduce minimum wage for tipped employees. She especially credits the AFL-CIO and the union's Pension and Health & Welfare Trusts for the opportunity to do such work and is grateful for the time she was able to work with them.

Fay was an Alaskan at heart and especially enjoyed spending the summers at her cabin on the Kenai River fishing, smoking salmon, making memories and lifelong friendships. Fay was preceded in death by her husband, William Gavin.

She is survived by daughters Susan Ann Call (Richard) and Sandra Ann Reid; sisters Evelyn Wigle (Earl), Shirley Wilson, Sharon Haulk (Wilson) and Norma Jean Laitinen, and brother Norman Miller; granddaughters Heather, Madison, Jordan, Christine, Zoey and Kali.

Fay would like to thank the many family members and friends who held everything together in order to make her last few months of life comfortable. She would also like to thank Providence Palliative Care, Providence Hospice and Friends of Pets.

No memorial service will be held at Fay's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alaska SPCA and Friends of Pets. Fay Eleanor Gavin was born December 13, 1947 in Saginaw, Michigan and passed on in Anchorage, AK on December 2, 2019 after a short illness.Fay and her two daughters, Susan and Sandy, left Michigan and after a few years in Ohio and California, drove up the Alcan in 1975 and quickly made Alaska home.Fay became an activist for Local 878 Unite HERE (Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees) Union for over 30 years where she held the positions of business agent in the Anchorage, Kenai & Soldotna areas, Vice President, Executive Board member and Trustee on the Union's Pension and Health & Welfare Trusts. Fay worked at the Hotel Captain Cook, Club Paris, Peggy's restaurant and other union establishments including 30 years at the Sheraton Anchorage Hotel.Fay found satisfaction and significance in her work coordinating and networking with other unions to enhance working peoples lives. This multi-union effort included lobbying the Alaska state legislature on such issues as the state minimum wage, workmen's compensation issues and the fight against Alaska employer organization's push to reduce minimum wage for tipped employees. She especially credits the AFL-CIO and the union's Pension and Health & Welfare Trusts for the opportunity to do such work and is grateful for the time she was able to work with them.Fay was an Alaskan at heart and especially enjoyed spending the summers at her cabin on the Kenai River fishing, smoking salmon, making memories and lifelong friendships. Fay was preceded in death by her husband, William Gavin.She is survived by daughters Susan Ann Call (Richard) and Sandra Ann Reid; sisters Evelyn Wigle (Earl), Shirley Wilson, Sharon Haulk (Wilson) and Norma Jean Laitinen, and brother Norman Miller; granddaughters Heather, Madison, Jordan, Christine, Zoey and Kali.Fay would like to thank the many family members and friends who held everything together in order to make her last few months of life comfortable. She would also like to thank Providence Palliative Care, Providence Hospice and Friends of Pets.No memorial service will be held at Fay's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alaska SPCA and Friends of Pets. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close