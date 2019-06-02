Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Feona (Kheona) Joan Sawden, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at her home in Port Graham, Alaska. She was born on April 22, 1939 in Port Graham, AK to Larry and Polly Meganack. A visitation will be held at 11:00am on May 31, 2019 at St. Herman of Alaska, and funeral services will be on June 1, 2019 at 12:00pm in Port Graham, AK. Feona worked as an ANMC Orthopedic Nurses Aide from 1966 to 1969, bilingual teacher with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District for Port Graham Elementary and High school, Secretary at Chugach Native, Inc 1978-1979, Chugach Alaska Corporation Board of Director 1978-1985, and Health Aide 1991 until retirement. She was very involved with her family, culture, language, traditional preservation, and community, she was a church reader, elder representative, AFN escort for students, Sugpiat language translator for publications and teaching. Feona loved to crochet, visit elders, subsistence gather, and share the Sugcestun language. Her career and professions showed her continuous support of her village, region and, state. It was important to her to preserve, protect, and document the Aluutiq/Sugpiaq language, health, and education. Feona is preceded in death by her parents; Larry and Polly Meganack, sister; Vera Moonin, and daughter; Shurina Wilkins. She is survived by her husband; Thomas H. Sawden, Sr. of Port Graham, daughters; Jacqueline Jager of Kasilof, Roxanne Jager of Wasilla, Christalina Jager of Port Graham, Angelina Roehl of Anchorage, Anesia Sawden of Anchorage, son; Thomas H. Sawden, Jr. of Anchorage, and sister; Fedora Hedrick of Homer, Ak as well as a several grandchildren and great grandchildren.



