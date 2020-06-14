Longtime Alaskan and Kasilof resident Francisco Tubercio "Frank" Navarro, 61, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at home from complications of a previous stroke.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Frank was born Oct. 7, 1958 in Phoenix, Ariz. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-78 and moved to Alaska in the late 1980s permanently.



Frank owned his own business, Navlisco Enterprises. He loved his work and crew, especially his right-hand man, Scott, who was there from the beginning.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Frank also enjoyed his dogs, karaoke, music and movies.



His wife wrote, "Frank was a mellow happy guy. He loved life and often said how thankful he was live in this time, this place. In our 25 years together, we lived a good life raising our son, loving one another, and I am so thankful to have his last days spent in my arms."



He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Loe Mathison.



Frank is survived by his wife, Lisa Navarro of Kasilof; son, Frankie Navarro of Kasilof; his father, Frank Navarro of Phoenix; step-father, Lou Mathison of the Metro Phoenix area; brother Ron Navarro of Anchorage; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy and Brad Shira of Anchorage and Margaret and Scott Beckmann of Wasilla; nieces and nephews, Carl Meyer, Niko Navarro, Luana Freeman, Cindy Strohmeyer, Scott Beckmann, Donna Brewer, Anthony Handley, Kristina Handley, Summer Harrison and Tylor Handley; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Alaska and Arizona.



Rather than flowers, the family asks for those wishing to do something to do something good or kind for someone else.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.

