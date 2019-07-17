Soldotna resident Fred D. Soper, 91, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Keen Eye Assisted Living in Soldotna from Parkinson's and dementia.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the First Baptist Church, corner of Binkley and Little in Soldotna. Pastor Keith Longo will officiate. His ashes will be buried in Orting, Wash. at a later date.
Fred was born June 12, 1928 in Puyallup, Wash. He grew up in Orting, Wash. and graduated from Orting High School. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp, later becoming the U.S. Air Force. He was an Air Traffic Controller for 23 years. After retiring from the Military, he worked for the Washington State Patrol for 17 years.
In 1953, he married his wife, Jessie. They had many years of adventures. He served in Korea, Guam, Saipan, Greenland, England and Germany. Everyone who knew him knows he never held a fishing pole he didn't like. He was a fishing fool and will be greatly missed.
Besides fishing, Fred also enjoyed reading, especially Zane Grey.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Root.
Fred is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jessie; daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Russ Morrison; grandsons and their wives, Jay and Chrissy Morrison and Kevin and Heidi Morrison, all of Soldotna; granddaughters, Michelle, Tina and Lisa Root, all of Washington; great-grandkids, Tyler Morrison and Katelyn Morrison, both Soldotna, Meriedi Morrison and Bradley Morrison, both of Kodiak, Trevor Goltz, Blake Goltz, Lily Palmer, Lucy Root McKee, Lincoln Root McKee and Rutker Crider, all of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
Rather than flowers, the family prefers those wishing to donate to give to the .
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on July 17, 2019