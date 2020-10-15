Lifelong Soldotna resident, Mr. Gage Allen Baktuit, 17, died unexpectedly at his home in Soldotna.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church – 44440 K-Beach Road. Pastor Scott Coffman will be officiating.
Gage was born May 13, 2003 in Soldotna, Alaska. He is a graduate of The Alaska Youth Military Academy and was finishing up his senior year through an online program Penn Foster. He was a member of the College Heights Baptist Church. Gage was an avid Blood Donor and received a Sportsmanship award from the Soldotna Little League. He loved baseball, 4 wheeling, physics, playing video games and skateboarding.
The family wrote, "Gage had a heart of gold. He loved his family and friends and was loved by many. He was always willing to lend a helping hand was a hard worker. Gage loved fishing with his dad and had fondly taken on the nickname – Fishhook Baktuit. He also loved playing baseball In the Soldotna Little League from age 3-16. He has a great arm and played 3rd base a lot. Gage and his family spent many summers camping and at the baseball fields. Gage loved geocaching with his mom and sister. Gage graduated from Alaska Youth Military Academy with the hopes of serving his county in the military. He was currently in electrical trade school with Job Corps and finishing up his online senior year of high school. Gage will be greatly missed but in now at peace in Heaven.
He is survived by his dad, Dale Baktuit of Soldotna, and Sherri Baktuit of Soldotna; sister, Sarah Baktuit of Soldotna; grandparents, Glenn and Loraine Hanson of Kenai, 10 aunts and uncles, 14 cousins, and loved ones Echo Thiele and Izaiah Templeton.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to New Hope Counseling Center – 501 © non-profit. NHCC Tax ID # 76-0733573. Address is 35037 Royal Place – Soldotna, Alaska 99669. 260-7423.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.