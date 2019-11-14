Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenai resident, Gale Wilbur "Smokey" LeFebvre, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna with his family by his side.



Memorial Mass will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church – 225 S. Spruce Ave – Kenai. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post #20 Kenai and V.F.W. Post #10046 Soldotna.



Smokey was born Sept. 9, 1936 in Florence, Wisconsin.



Smokey went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 7th, 2019. "Smokey" as most folks knew him was born in Florence Wisconsin to Russell and Marie LeFebvre. He spent his youth in the northern woods of Wisconsin, enjoying the outdoor pursuits of fishing, hunting and trapping. He graduated from Florence High School and soon entered the United States Air Force, serving his country for 4 years. During this time, he traveled the world and was honorably discharged in 1959. Smokey went on to raise 4 children and worked as a heavy equipment operator before finding a career with the Milwaukee Fire Dept in 1962. He loved the fire department, working as a firefighter and an EMT on the rescue squad. He received a lifesaving award during his 25 years of service and rose to the rank of Lieutenant before a work-related disability forced him into retirement. He married the love of his life on December 11, 1982 and they fulfilled their life-long desire to explore Alaska, where they moved to Kenai in 1988. Both Smokey and Mary were captivated by this great land with so many hunting and fishing opportunities on a magnificent scale. They went on to raising their daughter and continued to seek countless hunting, fishing and snowmachining excursions with family and friends across the state. Smokey was one of the oldest hunters to travel to Nunivak Island where he shot a record book bull musk ox with his bow, in temperatures down to -40. Trips and cruises to warmer climates down south were always enjoyable but Alaska remained home. In his later years he enjoyed quality time with his 3 grandsons who brought him a lot of laughs and happiness. He never stopped looking forward to his yearly trips to "'moose camp." Smokey was well known for his wit, storytelling, a quick joke and he was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was a gift to all who knew him.





He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marie LeFebvre; brother, James LeFebvre; and granddaughter, Jessica LeFebvre.



He is survived by his wife, Mary LeFebvre of Kenai; sons, Brad LeFebvre of Florence, WI; Kurt LeFebvre of Florence, WI and Mark (Kris) LeFebvre of Milwaukee, WI; daughters, Michelle LeFebvre of Milwaukee, WI and Nicole (J.D.) Hall of Nikiski; grandsons, Beau Goudreau of Sheboygan, WI, Anthony LeFebvre of Milwaukee, WI, Justin Davis of Madison, WI, Hudson Hall of Nikiski, AK, Russell Hall of Nikiski, and Henry Hall of Nikiski; granddaughters, Morgan Davis of Milwaukee, WI and Julianne Augudtyn of Appleton, WI; great grandchildren, Gavin Augustyn of Appleton, WI, Vienna Augustyn of Appleton, WI, Carter Augustyn of Appleton, WI, Ripley Davis of Milwaukee, WI, Bethany Rader of Milwaukee, WI, Nova Rader of Milwaukee, WI and Freya Rader of Milwaukee, WI.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Smokey to .



Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at Kenai resident, Gale Wilbur "Smokey" LeFebvre, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna with his family by his side.Memorial Mass will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church – 225 S. Spruce Ave – Kenai. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post #20 Kenai and V.F.W. Post #10046 Soldotna.Smokey was born Sept. 9, 1936 in Florence, Wisconsin.Smokey went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 7th, 2019. "Smokey" as most folks knew him was born in Florence Wisconsin to Russell and Marie LeFebvre. He spent his youth in the northern woods of Wisconsin, enjoying the outdoor pursuits of fishing, hunting and trapping. He graduated from Florence High School and soon entered the United States Air Force, serving his country for 4 years. During this time, he traveled the world and was honorably discharged in 1959. Smokey went on to raise 4 children and worked as a heavy equipment operator before finding a career with the Milwaukee Fire Dept in 1962. He loved the fire department, working as a firefighter and an EMT on the rescue squad. He received a lifesaving award during his 25 years of service and rose to the rank of Lieutenant before a work-related disability forced him into retirement. He married the love of his life on December 11, 1982 and they fulfilled their life-long desire to explore Alaska, where they moved to Kenai in 1988. Both Smokey and Mary were captivated by this great land with so many hunting and fishing opportunities on a magnificent scale. They went on to raising their daughter and continued to seek countless hunting, fishing and snowmachining excursions with family and friends across the state. Smokey was one of the oldest hunters to travel to Nunivak Island where he shot a record book bull musk ox with his bow, in temperatures down to -40. Trips and cruises to warmer climates down south were always enjoyable but Alaska remained home. In his later years he enjoyed quality time with his 3 grandsons who brought him a lot of laughs and happiness. He never stopped looking forward to his yearly trips to "'moose camp." Smokey was well known for his wit, storytelling, a quick joke and he was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was a gift to all who knew him.He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marie LeFebvre; brother, James LeFebvre; and granddaughter, Jessica LeFebvre.He is survived by his wife, Mary LeFebvre of Kenai; sons, Brad LeFebvre of Florence, WI; Kurt LeFebvre of Florence, WI and Mark (Kris) LeFebvre of Milwaukee, WI; daughters, Michelle LeFebvre of Milwaukee, WI and Nicole (J.D.) Hall of Nikiski; grandsons, Beau Goudreau of Sheboygan, WI, Anthony LeFebvre of Milwaukee, WI, Justin Davis of Madison, WI, Hudson Hall of Nikiski, AK, Russell Hall of Nikiski, and Henry Hall of Nikiski; granddaughters, Morgan Davis of Milwaukee, WI and Julianne Augudtyn of Appleton, WI; great grandchildren, Gavin Augustyn of Appleton, WI, Vienna Augustyn of Appleton, WI, Carter Augustyn of Appleton, WI, Ripley Davis of Milwaukee, WI, Bethany Rader of Milwaukee, WI, Nova Rader of Milwaukee, WI and Freya Rader of Milwaukee, WI.Memorial donations may be made in memory of Smokey to .Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.