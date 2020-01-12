Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary A Reith. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 2:00 PM American Legion Post 18 Ninilchik , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ninilchik resident Gary A. Rieth, 66, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.



A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the American Legion Post 18 in Ninilchik. A second service will be held in Idaho Falls, Idaho at a later date.



Gary was born June 13, 1953 in Idaho Falls to Arthur and Mary Ellen Rieth, the fourth of six children. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1971. As a kid, he and his cousins loved to go to grandpa and grandma's house to play in the cow sheds, swim in grandpa's ditches and look for buried treasures in the garden. He also enjoyed riding horses and boogie boarding in the canals. He could think of all sorts of fun things, sometimes getting in trouble for things they did.



Growing up, he would spend his summers helping his uncle on his farm and helping his father train Labrador Retrievers. Gary was one of the best welders and mechanics around. When he went to school in Denver to learn more about Deutz Diesel engines, he was offered a teaching position on his first day. Not wanting to raise his boys in Denver, he gracefully declined. He was proud to say that he was a Jack of all Trades and Master of None, but many knew he was a Master of many.



He loved his boys and grandchildren to the moon and back. Gary enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, boating, four-wheeling, and shooting guns, including being a member of the Black Powder Club of Idaho. He also enjoyed using earth moving equipment, hanging out around the bonfire, educating others, singing and dancing.



Gary moved to Alaska in 1990 with his family and he fell in love with Alaska and decided to stay. In 1997, he met Roberta Wellhausen and a year later purchased property in Ninilchik, where they built their home together, where they enjoyed family, friends and the outdoors. They got married on Nov. 1, 2001 at the American Legion, and made a life together working and enjoying the community. He loved living in Ninilchik. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Gary was a member of the American Legion Squadron Post 18 since 1997.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Gary is survived by his wife, Roberta Rieth of Ninilchik; sons, Jeffery Rieth of Mississippi, Johnathon Rieth of Idaho Falls and Scott Rieth of Anchorage; grandchildren, Shelby Walton, Robert Hacker, Cody Rieth, Matthew Rieth and Katlynn Rieth all of Anchorage; great-grandson, Angelo Marrufo of Anchorage; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Gerry Gibeault of Idaho Falls, Rosalie and Richard Lee of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Mary Donnafield of Idaho Falls; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Judy Rieth and Anthony "Tony" and Colleen Rieth, all of Idaho Falls.



Memorial donations may be directed to American Legion Post 18 Gary Rieth Memorial Scholarship Fund.



