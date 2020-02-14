Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Elizabeth "Harvey" Stasek. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan resident, Mrs. Geneva Elizabeth (Harvey) Stasek, 91, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Kenai, Alaska.







No services will be held. The family thanks all who have given their prayers and sympathies.







Geneva Elizabeth (Harvey) Stasek was born November 26,1928, in Washburn, Wisconsin to Alonzo and Frances Harvey. After graduating high school, Geneva moved to Ashland, WI to attend County Normal College and received her teaching certificate, working summers as a waitress. After college, she worked at Munsing wear sewing piecework on men's and women's clothing until marrying Milton Stasek in the summer of 1950.







Geneva and Milton moved to Washington State where Geneva took care of their children, Lynne, Gwen, Wendy and Keith. In the late 1950's and early 1960's, Milton worked during the summers as a pilot and mechanic for Aerocopters, who were contracted to fly geological surveys across Alaska surveying for oil rich areas to begin exploration. Geneva finally decided it was time for the whole family to make the move to Alaska, and in August of 1965 she drove the Alcan highway with her children and moved to Gakona. Geneva ran the local Laundromat there while Milton worked at Wilson's Air Service. The next year they moved into Gulkana/ Glenallen until 1967, when Milton was hired by Kenai Air Service and they moved to the Kenai area.







Geneva and her husband took ownership of Kenai Fabric Center on May 1, 1970. Geneva worked in the shop alone for many years, and her girls would help out for free fabric. Her daughters, Wendy and Gwen, began working at the store full time in 1976, and Lynne joined the staff in 1992. The Kenai Fabric Center became much more than just a business, it is where Milton and Geneva lived and retired, to where their children made their living, where their grandchildren grew up and where her great-grandchildren go to visit and play. Geneva was the heart of the store. She taught generations on the Kenai to sew, crochet and knit and could always be counted on for a smile and a surprisingly strong hug.







Knitting and collecting recipes were her passions. Her cookbook collection is incredible. What's even more incredible is she could find a recipe for almost anything in minutes. She knew all those books, front to back. In addition, she would also hand write recipes to try out on her family, with notes on who liked what. For many years after her retirement, she knitted hats for needy children. It started as a way to use of her leftover yarn, but when people heard what she was doing they donated more and more yarn. Over the years she made and donated over 1,500 hand knitted hats to children around the world. In the end she never ran out of yarn.







Geneva was humble, loving, patient and kind. She loved children, and besides her own, was known as "grandma" to many people in our community. She has left a legacy of love and patience, and those who had the privilege of knowing her are the better for it. She is very loved and will be terribly missed by her family and friends.







Geneva is preceded in death by her father, Alonzo Samuel, and her mother Frances Violet; sisters, Beatrice Frances, Florence Marian, and Pauline Wilhelmina; brothers, Kenneth Scott and Myron Keith; and her husband Milton James. She is survived by her sister Gladys Violet, and brothers Alonzo Samuel and Elton Dale. She is also survived by daughters Lynne Ann and her husband, Richard Dykema, Gwen Annette and her husband Michael Woodard, Wendy Frances and her husband Jackie McGahan; son, Keith Joseph Stasek. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sasha Ann Fallon, Richard Kenneth Dykema, Dana Michelle Woodard, Daniel Shir Dykema, Marcie Elise Duncan, Cameron Michael McGahan, Nicole Annette Stasek, Cody Shea McGahan and Max James Stasek, as well as twelve great-grandchildren.







Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.



