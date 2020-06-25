George Carnegie Smith died of COVID-19 in Anchorage Alaska at the age of 81. George is survived by his wife Diane Smith, Four grown children; Jay smith, Michael Smith, Susan Peck and James Smith, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

George was born in San Francisco CA, he grew up in Calistoga CA. George was a mechanic and the Assistant Fire Chief of the town of Calistoga. After a lifetime in CA, George and his wife Diane decided it was time for an adventure. George, Diane and their four children moved to Spokane WA. But that adventure wasn't quite enough, Alaska was calling them. George, Diane and their youngest son left for the adventure of their lifetime and moved to Alaska. George had lived in Alaska for 35 years. At the age of 60 he decided to build a house an amazing feat to do at that age, then at the age of 70 decided they wanted a log home, which he and Diane built virtually by themselves.

George was known for his mischievous smile and sense of humor. George was a gifted mechanic that had an innate ability to fix any electrical problem or any problem in general. George loved Diane and was never afraid to show affection, still holding hands after all these years.

Graveside service will be Wednesday 1:00PM at Soldotna Community Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George's life. The family would like to thank the care givers at Providence Transitional Care and Providence Hospital for their care and dedication.

