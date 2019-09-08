Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Nybakken. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Soldotna Rodeo Grounds Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gerald Nybakken passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on December 15, 1942, the son of Edward and Jennie Nybakken in Minot, North Dakota. His interest in animals began at an early age as he assisted his father in a small cattle/grain operation in rural Minot and also through his years as a member of the local 4-H and FFA clubs. He graduated from Minot High School in 1960 and enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Pacific. Upon discharge, he worked for a time as a broadcast engineer at the local TV station's transmission tower. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins and then went on to earn his DVM degree from the CSU College of Veterinary Medicine. He went on to practice briefly in Idaho and Nevada before traveling to his forever home in Alaska where he practiced as a large animal vet until the fall of 2018.

Doc was known by anyone who had horses, cows, goats, sheep, llama or any other animals that were in the home. He was well known to the Wildlife Center and was regularly called to see a moose, bear, or whatever creature needed his attention. His stories would fascinate you as he worked on your loved one within your home. If he didn't answer his phone or text, you could always count on the community messaging system to find him.

One of Dr. Nybakken's passions was the 4H group of children. He donated a lot of time and heart and could be found near them at the fairs and shows. He taught them how to care for and treat their stock and people in general. You always came out with more than you started with. He was an integral part of the Tustumena 200 sled dog race and many other races including the Iditarod. Rain, heat or frigid cold did not deter him from being an active member of the community. The local Soldotna Equestrian Association was another passion of his and he routinely cared for the cattle and horses there. He was always close by on rodeo days.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and cousins. His surviving family includes his brother Jim (Marcia) Nybakken, Oakland, CA; sisters Mary Jordahl, Minot, ND; Arlene Vogelaar, Penticton, BC; Karen (David) Scott, Naples, FL; Judith Knotts (Gordon Bean), Ocala, FL; his constant companion and beloved dog, Gracie and a community that has missed his presence for the past year.

The Jerry Nybakken Memorial Play Day will be held at the Soldotna Rodeo Grounds at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th.

Following the play day, Kenai Peninsula 4-H is hosting a picnic style potluck memorial at Soldotna Sports Center from 4- 6 p.m. His family will be attending so please bring a favorite story to share.

Donations in his name can be made to the Peninsula Spay/Neuter Fund, 907-690-2723; an organization he contributed his time to frequently. Dr. Gerald Nybakken passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on December 15, 1942, the son of Edward and Jennie Nybakken in Minot, North Dakota. His interest in animals began at an early age as he assisted his father in a small cattle/grain operation in rural Minot and also through his years as a member of the local 4-H and FFA clubs. He graduated from Minot High School in 1960 and enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Pacific. Upon discharge, he worked for a time as a broadcast engineer at the local TV station's transmission tower. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins and then went on to earn his DVM degree from the CSU College of Veterinary Medicine. He went on to practice briefly in Idaho and Nevada before traveling to his forever home in Alaska where he practiced as a large animal vet until the fall of 2018.Doc was known by anyone who had horses, cows, goats, sheep, llama or any other animals that were in the home. He was well known to the Wildlife Center and was regularly called to see a moose, bear, or whatever creature needed his attention. His stories would fascinate you as he worked on your loved one within your home. If he didn't answer his phone or text, you could always count on the community messaging system to find him.One of Dr. Nybakken's passions was the 4H group of children. He donated a lot of time and heart and could be found near them at the fairs and shows. He taught them how to care for and treat their stock and people in general. You always came out with more than you started with. He was an integral part of the Tustumena 200 sled dog race and many other races including the Iditarod. Rain, heat or frigid cold did not deter him from being an active member of the community. The local Soldotna Equestrian Association was another passion of his and he routinely cared for the cattle and horses there. He was always close by on rodeo days.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and cousins. His surviving family includes his brother Jim (Marcia) Nybakken, Oakland, CA; sisters Mary Jordahl, Minot, ND; Arlene Vogelaar, Penticton, BC; Karen (David) Scott, Naples, FL; Judith Knotts (Gordon Bean), Ocala, FL; his constant companion and beloved dog, Gracie and a community that has missed his presence for the past year.The Jerry Nybakken Memorial Play Day will be held at the Soldotna Rodeo Grounds at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th.Following the play day, Kenai Peninsula 4-H is hosting a picnic style potluck memorial at Soldotna Sports Center from 4- 6 p.m. His family will be attending so please bring a favorite story to share.Donations in his name can be made to the Peninsula Spay/Neuter Fund, 907-690-2723; an organization he contributed his time to frequently. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close