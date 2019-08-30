Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina Renee Betts. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Soldotna resident Gina Renee Betts, 56, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna from complications of an aneurysm.

A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at her home at 46275 Radcliff Ave. in Soldotna.

Gina was born Feb. 27, 1963 in Minneapolis, Minn. She graduated from high school and, in 1984, moved to Soldotna where she worked with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

Her family wrote, "Gina was an incredibly caring and giving woman. She worked so hard for her family and would give the shirt off her back to anybody. There was never a time when she was sitting down. She was always on the go from one job to the next She loved her daughters unconditionally and was so proud. She recently became a grandma, which was her pride and joy. Gina's smile and laughter will be missed. She brought so much joy when she entered the room. Your daughters will continue to make you proud. We love you mom."

Gina was preceded in death by her father, John Lavern Betts, mother, Marilyn Joan Betts, and brother, John Wayne Betts.

She is survived by her daughters, Christey Fuhrmann of Rochester, Minn., and Kyra Betts of Soldotna; granddaughter, Kinley West of Soldotna; sisters, Connie and Linda of Siren, Wis.; fiancé, Glen of Soldotna; and her fiance's mother, Donna of Soldotna.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family at 46275 Radcliff Ave., Soldotna, AK 99669.

