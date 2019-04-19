Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Geraldine (Dammel) Fields. View Sign

GLADYS GERALDINE DAMMEL FIELDS – Born 27 March 1927 in Havillah, Washington to Thomas Garrett DAMMEL and Hattie Elizabeth Sohn. Passed away 15 January 2019 in Soldotna, Alaska. She is survived by her children Thomas A Fields, Ike Samuel Fields, Willa Ann Fields Gillis, Samson Fields, Jim Fields, and Elizabeth Fields Johnson, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband K. Lewis Fields in 1993. Gladys and Lew homesteaded in Sterling near the Kenai River in 1955 where they raised their 6 children. She always grew a beautiful garden which she shared with neighbors, and could be counted on to provide fresh milk, butter, and eggs from cows and chickens which she cared for with affection. Gladys was a caring mother and a dear friend, and her loss is deeply felt. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., April 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 159 West Marydale Avenue in Soldotna. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 19, 2019

