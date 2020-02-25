Glenda Lingafelt, 83, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after several years of declining health. Born on January 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph William Stroupe and Mattie Lee Holder Stroupe. Glenda was a faithful member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church until her age prevented her attendance.
Through her husband's work, Glenda traveled a lot. She lived in California, Trinidad, Alaska, and Florida before retired to Morganton to be closer to her family. Raising three young boys while her husband was working 2-3 weeks at a time in the oil fields was a challenge which she handled well. She was a strong and determined mother. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, coloring in her many coloring books, playing the organ, cards, and dominoes. She also loved her dogs, Dolly and Molly, anything Disney, and especially shopping.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Wesley Lingafelt; sons, Douglas Lingafelt (Lauri) of Soldotna, Alaska, Raymond Lingafelt (Julie) of Summerville, South Carolina, and Greg Lingafelt of Apopka, Florida; grandsons, William, Mark, John, and Jared Lingafelt; great-grandsons, Tyler and Zane Lingafelt; a great-great-grandson, Oakley Lingafelt; sister, Jean Powell; niece, Amy Beach (Jeff); and a great-niece, Brittany Beach.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Catawba Valley Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the church with Dr. Jeff Beach and Rev. Dean Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park. At other times the family will be at the home of John Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care or Catawba Valley Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Burke Hospice for their loving care, and to Autumn Care, especially Jason Williams, Susan Gladden, and special neighbor, Lib McFalls.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 25, 2020