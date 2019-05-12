Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Mullins, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after battling cancer. Glenn grew up in Richmond, Indiana and moved to Alaska in 1989. He settled in Sterling in 1994 after living in several other cities of Alaska. Glenn enjoyed volunteering at his church, Abundant Life, at Sterling Head Start, and in his community, including helping with meals for 'A place at the Table' outreach of Our Lady of Perpetual Help' in Soldotna. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends! He had a servant's heart and was known for his ability to fix things, his stories, his cooking, his love of yard selling, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Maxie Gregory Mullins, his sister, Ruby Evans, and grandson, Daniel Meier. Living relatives are his wife, Patty; his son, Greg; daughters Laura Goldthwaite and Cheri (Tony) Dilauro; grandchildren- Elisabeth Way, Christina Freeman, Leann Meier, Jordan Goldthwaite, Taylor Rocco and Dominic Rocco; great grandchildren Hatcher Mullins and Ensley Roberts. Glenn was a hard worker and took pride in his work. He worked 18 years at Wayne Dairy Corporation in Richmond, as well as other various jobs and in Alaska has done a variety of jobs including a fitter filer, construction, fuel delivery, drove logging trucks, sprayed urethane, did retail at various local stores, worked for the borough mowing grass, and the janitor at Sterling Post Office. There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, May 19th at the Sterling Community Center 1 to 4 pm with a potluck. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on May 12, 2019

