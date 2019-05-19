Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Obituary

On May 12, 2019, Glenyce Hansen of Apache Junction, Arizona, went to be with the Lord at age 78. She was born in Wadena, Minnesota, and her family moved to Columbia City, Oregon when she was 3. In 1956, she married James Hansen and together they raised two children. The family lived in St. Helens, Oregon. In 1969, they moved to Alaska and lived many years in Kenai and Sterling. Later, Glenyce and her husband retired in Apache Junction, Arizona, and lived there for many years.

Glenyce enjoyed making crafts of all types for her family, friends and neighbors, and was known for her kindness. She was very talented at decorating her homes. Glenyce was a dedicated wife and mother and was very proud of all her family.

Glenyce is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Leona Phelps. She is survived by her husband Jim Hansen and their two children, Tammy Hansen Latta and Ron Hansen, daughter-in-law Charman, 8 grandchildren: Meghan, Erin, Morgan, Ashley, Jordan, Caity, Justin, and Kiley; 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters: Shirley, Claudette, and Sheryl.

A "Celebration of Life" memorial service was held Saturday, May 18th, at the clubhouse of Palmas Del Sol Park, 3400 South Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National .

