Kenai resident, Mr. Graydon (Skipper) Cowgill, Jr, 78, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.



Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Kenai Christian Church, 104 McKinley Street in Kenai. Pastor Bryan Copenhaver will be officiating.



Skipper was born Oct. 5, 1940 in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1959 in Texas. Skipper was a Machinist's Mate 2nd Class in The U.S. Navy from 1959 – 1963. He retired as a millwright from Boise Cascade Paper Mill in DeRidder, Louisiana in 1996. In 2004 he and Mary Anne, following God's direction, moved to Kenai. In 2005 they started The Friendship Mission with the help of many Christian friends far and near. Skipper's love for God's Word led him to join the Gideons International from 2005 to the present. Skipper loved fishing and hunting and was well known for his storytelling.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Graydon Cowgill, Sr. and Lizzie Belle Hilliard and grandson, Gene Graham.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Cowgill of Kenai; daughters, Beth (Robert) Krebs and Lynn (Keith) Cochran; son, Graydon (Windi) Cowgill III; step-daughters, Kimberlee Brent, Rose Mary (Douglas) Brent, April (Jim) Owen and Jackie (Tim) Ballard; 13 grandkids, Christina, Toni, Shannon, Lacey, Cassidi, Kimber, Cader, Luke, Daniel, Little, Timothy, Rebekah, and Mary; 9 great grandkids, Bridger, Lawson, Aspen, Cameron, Stella, Arley, Liam, Connelly and Adeline Rose.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Skipper to The Friendship Mission – P.O. Box 2634 – Kenai, Alaska 99611 or Gideon's International – P.O. Box 2306 – Soldotna, AK 99669.



