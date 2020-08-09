On Friday, July 31, 2020, Gregory Alan Bell flew into the arms of Jesus. He left this world after a small craft mid-air collision in Soldotna, AK at the age of 57 years old.



Greg was an amazing father to his two children, Alyse Horton, 33, and Eric Bell, 29, and a devoted husband to his wife, Cindy Rainey-Bell. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and numerous friends.



Greg was born in Soldotna to Sandra and Wayne Bell on February 15, 1963, in a medical clinic before the local hospital was built. He was the youngest of three brothers, Mark and David Bell.



Greg attended Soldotna Elementary School through the third grade, Cook Inlet Academy from fourth to ninth grade, Kenai Central High School sophomore and junior year, and he was in the first graduating class from Soldotna High School in 1981. He went to college at the University of Arizona.



Greg obtained his pilot's license at the young age of 17. He flew four different planes to Alaska from the lower 48 during his time as a pilot. His father, Wayne, was a registered hunting guide in the sixties and seventies. Greg and his dad began flying for others in 1982 after Greg came to his parents expressing his desire to start an air charter service. All he wanted to do was fly. So, Greg and his parents started an air charter service that year and then in 1984, High Adventure Air Charter was born. His brother, Mark, joined the business in 1987.



Greg also coached boys and girls basketball at Cook Inlet Academy between the years of 1999-2009.



Greg loved life and adventure. He was born into a family who shared those same passions and cultivated them throughout their time together at home and in the air charter business. He was an avid pilot, hunter and fly fisherman-anything that would keep him outdoors. He loved the Lord and his Savior, Jesus Christ, which was reflected in his day-to-day interactions with others. He married his wife Cindy on March 21, 2017. While short, Cindy and Greg made the most of their marriage, ensuring every day was full of love and adventure.



Spending time with family and friends was something Greg loved to do. He, also, loved bananas! His mother always kept a supply during the summer when he was flying so he could have one. Each day during the busy months, he would come up, give his mom a hug, ask how she was and kiss her on the head.



Greg is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Bell; his grandparents Ken and Margaret Kruger, and Ed and Lois Bell; and his uncle Richard Kruger.



He is survived by his wife, Cindy Rainey-Bell; his children Alyse (Bell) Horton, (Bryce Horton); Eric Bell; his stepsons, Ronnie Rainey (RaeDawn Rainey), Corey Rainey (Kristen Rainey); his mother, Sandra Bell; his brothers Mark Bell (Nora Bell, and their daughter Serena Houser-Bell) and David Bell; his grandchildren Gracie Rainey and Atlas Rainey; aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews, many of whom still live in the Soldotna area today.



The Celebration of Life will be held at the Cook Inlet Academy at 45872 K-Beach Rd, Soldotna, AK 99669 on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 3 pm. The family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from friends and the community. Greg was very loved and will be deeply missed by many.



If you would like to make a donation to honor Greg's memory, you can help support the family of David Rogers through the family's GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/ymtdjj. David, 40, was a guide for High Adventure and was also taken in the plane crash. He and Greg became fast friends and had a mutual love for the Lord. David leaves behind three children and his beloved wife, Rhonda. Or you can donate to the Cook Inlet Academy where Greg and his kids attended school.

