Gretchen Cline Alexander passed away Nov 1, 2020, in Anchorage Alaska. She was 85.



Gretchen was born in Fruitland, New Mexico in 1935 to Jack and Polly Cline. Gretchen was raised in Fruitland next to the Fruitland Trading Post, which her parents owned and ran. Gretchen married Ray Alexander from Kirtland, New Mexico after high school graduation. Together they had 4 children. Becky, Cody, Leslei and Rick. 1964 they moved to Morse, Texas. Ray died in 1970. Gretchen moved to Spearman, Texas, then to Kenai, Alaska. She had 2 wonderful years in Cooper Landing, Ak as well. We were able to get Gretchen moved to Anchorage to an assisted living facility that allowed everyone to be with her after a 5 month lockdown due to covid in a facility in Soldotna, Ak. She was very happy to get to watch her favorite Jeopardy, police shows and football games again. Family and friends spent lots of time with her doing anything that anyone could think of to make her comfortable and happy. The wonderful people at St Mary's Assisted living in Anchorage were amazing with all their kindness, love and hard work to help Gretchen get better. Gretchen passed listening to her favorite Green Bay Packers playing on TV and as soon as she heard they were losing, she decided it was all over. Gretchen worked hard all her life, raised 4 children and helped raise lots of grandkids, who loved her dearly. Gretchen only really retired about 3.5 years ago. She loved lots of people and helping out anyway she could. She loved to watch all her kids and grandkids events from sports to choir. She loved all sports on TV.



Gretchen is survived by her daughter, Leslei Spalding in SE Alaska, grandson Loyd Messer of Washington, Ashley Messer of Texas, Tyler Spalding of Alaska, Shane Spalding of Alaska, her son Rick Alexander of Washington, grandson Brandon Alexander of Nevada, granddaughter Shaleen of Alaska, Cody's Son Kyle Alexander of Washington, her great grandson Henry Alexander of Washington, Sister Judy Cline of New Mexico, Brother Jack Cline of New Mexico, and many wonderful nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.



Gretchen was preceded in death by both her parents, Jack and Polly Cline of Fruitland, New Mexico, her brother Gary Cline, his wife Marilyn Cline of Fruitland, New Mexico, sister-in-law, Joyce Cline, of Farmington, New Mexico, Son, Cody Alexander of Kenai, Alaska , and daughter Becky Alexander of Amarillo, Texas.



A memorial service will be held in Kenai and Cooper Landing, in Alaska at a later date. Memorials in way of donations in memory of Gretchen can be made to Kenai Senior Center, 361 Senior Court, Kenai, Alaska 99611

